LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a child was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Around midnight on Saturday, police were called to a shooting in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. According to LMPD, when officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old child who had been shot. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD has not released any other information about the victim. Detectives in LMPD’s Homicide Unit are handling the investigation and are interviewing witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.
