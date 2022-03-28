LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 43-year-old man was killed in a police shooting in Lexington on Sunday evening, according to a report by LEX18.
Police were dispatched to Gay Place for an armed suicidal subject. Police also received an additional report that shots were fired at the location.
Police told LEX18 that the man walked out of a residence holding a handgun and rifle. He was ordered to put down the weapons, but he opened fire.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting. Says they were dispatched to Gay Place for call about “armed suicidal subject.” Says subject stepped out of home with handgun and rifle. He refused and fired at officers pic.twitter.com/xwHaVzWX9M— Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) March 28, 2022
Five Lexington Police officers returned fire, killing the man. The officers will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation.
According to KSP, the agency's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 7:49 p.m.
The male, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene.
