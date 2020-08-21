LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff, the woman was found dead just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace after someone reported a shooting at that location.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified her as Kimberly Jarboe.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
