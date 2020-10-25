LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning on West Main Street in the Portland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Main Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. First Division officers responding to the area found a 5-year-old boy who had been shot in the cheek at the scene, according to Mitchell.
The boy was taken via ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital and went into surgery upon arrival, according to LMPD.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating "how the child received the injuries," Mitchell said.
This story may be updated.
