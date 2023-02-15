LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana resident is offering $500 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for knocking down a sign commemorating the legendary shoe tree in Milltown, Indiana.
Hundreds of pairs of shoes hang from the branches of the tree. People throw them there simply because they're old, ugly or don't fit anymore.
Last year, local residents gathered to clean up the area and install the sign.
Anyone with any information on the vandalism is asked to call the Milltown Police Department at 812-633-2045.
