LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A centuries-old German game returned to the streets of Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday evening.
The 53rd annual World Championship Dainty Contest was held on George Hauck Way, just off Goss Avenue. Hundreds of people gathered to watch 242 contestants compete for the 2023 Dainty Champion.
The German street game that originated from immigrants in the early 1800s requires a 5-inch stick and a 3-foot bat. The dainty is placed on the ground, and the bat is used to tap the dainty with the goal of getting the dainty airborne. Once the dainty is in the air, the bat is swung in hopes of sending the dainty flying. Competitors have to be 45 years and older to compete in the annual contest.
Eric Allen was crowned 2023 Dainty Champion with 149 feet. Allen's win was four feet short of the world record distance of 153 feet set by David Bramblette in 2020. Allen received a commemorative trophy and more importantly, bragging rights.
Jonny Briggs was this year's Dainty loser with the shortest distance of just eight inches. Briggs receives a traditional basket of lemons as the competitor with the shortest distance.
Jenni Edwards and Matt Ertz both competed in the Dainty Contest for the second time.
"It's a great community event, it seems like everyone comes out for it," Ertz said. "It's been around for so long. I just appreciate these type of things."
Images from the 53rd annual Dainty Contest in Louisville, Ky. on July 31, 2023.
"It's definitely about neighborhood and community, celebrating with people and having fun, celebrating being older than 45 and not being ashamed about that," Edwards said. "That makes it unique."
Ertz and Edwards admitted they didn't practice before the contest. Participants aren't supposed to practice hitting the dainty on the day of. Ertz hit the dainty 63 feet on Monday.
"It's all about getting it up in the air, then you get a good swing at it," Ertz said. "It felt like a I knocked it pretty good this year."
Edwards hit the dainty on her first attempt.
"It's all about luck, but we've been taught some strategy, you got to hit the front end," Edwards said. "If you make contact you're in good shape."
The festival concluded on Monday evening after three days of neighborhood-centric activities.
"We love living here, it's about the neighbors and celebrating and doing something that is a neighborhood tradition," Edwards said. "I'm just excited for it as Derby every year."
On Sunday, there was a Dainty Parade and bologna sandwich eating contest. The winner of the contest ate 9 1/4 sandwiches. The Merryweather hosted the third annual Dainty FUNdraiser with live music, drink specials, games and raffles on Saturday.
The Dainty Contest started in 1971 when George Hauck, Charlie Vettiner and others gathered at the corner of Goss and Hoertz Avenue to play the German street game.