LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $6 million renovation is underway at the Louisville Water Tower on River Road.
Crews are already putting scaffolding in place to begin replacing metal on the outside of the building. The wood is also being replaced inside of the tower to prevent moisture buildup.
Water Tower Park is a national historic landmark that also serves as a venue space for events and weddings. But the facility is 162 years old and showing its age.
The renovation project will be done in three phases and will include repairs to the pump station, according to Kelley Dearing Smith from the Louisville Water Company.
"We are repairing pieces inside. We are updating the waterworks museum which tells the story of Louisville's drinking water and we are adding an acoustic system. People rent this facility for weddings and special events and it will be a much better experience when we are done with the project," Dearing Smith said.
Plans include updates to the interior and exterior including repainting the facility, adding sound-proofing to the Grand Hall, fixing drainage issues, building a new dressing area and adding storage.
The final phase will include putting 10 statues back on the building. The statues are of Greek and Roman gods and goddesses are being restored in Washington, D.C.
During the restoration, the WaterWorks Museum is also getting updates with interactive components. The museum will continue to do virtual education events during the project.
The project is scheduled to be done in April 2023.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.