LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of animal made the long trek this week from Louisiana to Louisville and are hoping to find new homes.
The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) and 12 other shelters across the country answered the call to help after Hurricane Ida.
Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare with KHS, said that means helping pets wherever they need help.
"We took in a little more than 60 animals," she said. "Intake becomes very high, because you have animals that are strays that get loose during them. You have owners that surrender their pets because they've lost their homes or they've lost their ability to care for them."
Koenig said the Louisiana shelters need to be clear to make room for other pets coming in. The dogs and cats were first taken to a Humane Society hub in Oklahoma to get medical care and be tested before they arrived Wednesday night in Kentucky.
All of the Hurricane Ida pets were in shelters and had not been adopted or re-claimed. They are not yet available for adoption but will be soon. They will be listed on the KHS website, and you'll be able to tell they are the dogs from Hurricane Ida.
"It's rewarding to know that these animals were in dire straights and their lives were literally at risk," Koenig said.
Some have upper respiratory infections, which KHS said is common after what they went through. The pets will be spayed and neutered and hope to find new homes soon.
"It's very rewarding to be able to help them and know that they are safe," Koenig said. "They're going to all be medically treated for any issues they might have and find happy homes."
She said there may be scheduled appointments set up to see the dogs and cats — possible meet-and-greets if you already have another pet to make sure yours is compatible — and then you can fill out an application for adoption.
