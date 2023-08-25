LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sixty years ago, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. issued his resounding call for racial harmony that set America on a path of progress.
On Aug. 28, 1963, a crowd of an estimated 250,000 people joined the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. That crowd witnessed history, as King delivered one of his seminal sermons.
The president of the Louisville Branch NAACP, Raoul Cunningham was a student at Howard University. He attended the march and stayed to hear Dr. King's speech. He wasn't aware at the time, but he was listening to what became known as the "I Have a Dream" speech.
“I have a dream,” King preached, “that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
On Saturday, civil rights leaders including some from Louisville mark 60 years since the original March on Washington, and they hope to recapture the spark that forever changed America.
"Although I heard it, I did not realize the impact of it. It was hot that day, I can't tell you when looking at pictures where we were in that massive crowd. I heard the speech, clapped, did not realize the impact of it until years later," Cunningham said on Friday.
Two others from Louisville who attended the March on Washington are Connie Cosby and Deanna Tinsley. Tinsley said she remembered feeling hopeful and excited.
"All I can image that it compares to is President Obama's inauguration, when there were just so many people that you might not have a sense of direction," said Tinsley.
Tinsley and Cosby left the march before Dr. King's speech because if they had stayed, they would have missed the train ride to get back home.
Tinsley added, "I just remember being so positive and so hopeful which is so sad in a way that today, we're still hoping and I mean, it's never over. It's just continual."
Cunningham said he believes in today's society, there are still issues.
"I remain as president of the NAACP, I serve on the National Board for the NAACP. Realizing that today, minorities are still under attack, whether it's voting, whether it's those who want to re-write history and not tell it accurately. There is poverty, these are issues that still affect minorities, women, LGBTQ. There are issues that we still must combat and still fight," said Cunningham.
Cosby said she believes right now, America is in a "critical" time.
Two bus pulled out of Louisville Friday afternoon to go to Washington for the commemoration. Louisville Metro Police Chief Gwinn-Villaroel, who is also a pastor, prayed with the group before they departed.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will observe Monday's 60th anniversary of the march by meeting with organizers of the 1963 gathering and relatives of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The White House said all of King’s children have been invited.
The Oval Office meeting will be held 60 years after President John F. Kennedy and King met at the White House on the morning of the march. Biden also will speak at a White House reception commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The nonpartisan organization was created at Kennedy's request to help advocate for racial justice.
