LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening inside is his Shawnee neighborhood home.
Louisville Metro Police said the investigation shows two groups of people were shooting at each other in the 600 block of 41st Street around 9 p.m. Thursday. Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim looked outside to see what was going on and was hit by crossfire.
Officers arrived on scene to find broken glass and the front door of the man's home open. They attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead.
Smiley said no one else was in the home. LMPD asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.