LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week that was set to start Wednesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge was delayed again.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the project said the closure was delayed but didn't offer an updated time for it.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the bridge were scheduled to close for nine days "on or after" 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and will last until 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
It was originally supposed to close starting Oct. 9, but the three-day delay was announced Friday afternoon. The postponement was to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for Phase 2, according to project leaders.
Project leaders said in a news release that the closures will "allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with Phase 2." The first of the four phases of the project began in September 2021.
During the nine-day closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will also close, along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
The suggested detour will be using Interstates 265 and 65 instead. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted to alert drivers of the closure and suggested alternate route.
Additionally, through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge, officials said. Instead, the traffic will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use local streets to access I-64 West, continuing onto I-265 and the suggested alternate route.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
