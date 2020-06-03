LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-month old from Hopkins County, Kentucky, has died after contracting COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
COVID-19 is a contributing factor but will not be the lead cause of death, the governor said. The state's public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said the case will remain open while health officials investigate possible causes, but "certainty is not possible" in determining how much COVID-19 contributed to the death.
"In a normal world without COVID-19, the cause of death probably would have been presumed to be SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome," Stack said. "... Because the infant tested as COVID positive, our reporting methodology has us list that as a COVID-related death.
"For parents, I'd like to reassure you again the statistics are that, for children, they overwhelmingly do just fine. In fact, the vast majority of children have no symptoms of COVID," Stack said. "... I would encourage parents to not worry overly but that you should be concerned."
Health officials have identified 265 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state's total number of infections to at least 10,410. Fifty-five of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County.
Eight more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, according to Beshear. The state's virus-related death toll now stands at 450. Three of the deaths reported Wednesday were Jefferson County residents: a 91-year-old woman, a 92-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman.
As of Wednesday, 258,767 COVID-19 tests had been processed.
"We do not have enough people signed up for testing this week in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and (Elizabethtown)," Beshear said.
