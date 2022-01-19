LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky 9-year-old is stepping into the kitchen to help fight cancer.
Raelyn Duncan is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with her "K9 Cookies for Cancer."
Money from the dog treats will go towards the St. Jude Radiothon, which focuses on increasing awareness about childhood cancer.
Among the ingredients are apple sauce, peanut butter and bananas.
"My mom knew that I loved to bake," Duncan said. "I love dogs and I love St. Jude. So, she thought that if I made the dog treats, then I could raise money for St. Jude during the St. Jude Radiothon."
Duncan says when she grows up, she wants to be a pediatrician.
