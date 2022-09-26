LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A young horse-lover got to live out her dreams this week in Louisville.
Kori Butts has a nervous system disorder that affects her mobility and speech. The 9-year-old loves horses, and her family has never taken a vacation before.
So Make-A-Wish planned a special trip for the family of five to Louisville, where he family got a private tour Monday of Churchill Downs from the Kentucky Derby Museum.
"Her eyes glisten," said Corey Butts, Kori's father. "She gets giddy and absolutely lights up. This vacation has allowed her to just be a kid and not think about doctor’s visits."
Butts also got to visit the backside of Churchill Downs, where she met the famous pony, Harley, and was gifted a Breyer horse that is a replica of Harley. She also got the chance to meet a few trainers and feed their racehorses.
"They’re magical and special like me!" Butts said.
During their Make-A-Wish visit, the family was also gifted box seats to the races Sunday at Churchill Downs.
There are a few more surprises in store for Kori before her family heads back to Florida later this week.
