New Albany, Ind. (WDRB) -- Having parents in prison or loved ones struggling with substance abuse can force children to grow up fast. My Camp of Southern Indiana aims to give at-risk youth a week to just act like children, at no cost.
"This camp gives the kids an opportunity to let go of their world and let them be the heroes in their story," Suzanna Jacobson, the camp director, said. "It's all about celebrating all of these young ladies. We want to make them feel safe and feel beautiful."
Campers are children ages 8 to 15 who have parents in prison, loved ones struggling with substance abuse, or are experiencing other forms of high-stress trauma.
"They've already paid the cost for incarceration," Jacobson said. "This is our gift to the family."
Out of 4,000 names, roughly 40 girls were chosen from the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree list to participate in the camp.
"A lot of our young people have never actually been celebrated," Jacobson said.
However, the camp honored the campers Wednesday night with a Star Wars and princess themed dance party. The girls spent Wednesday afternoon getting their hair, makeup and nails done. They also each chose one of more than 200 donated dresses to wear.
"They're going to have the best time," camp counselor Andrea Graham said. "I just want this night to be perfect for them."
The event also doubled as a birthday party for the campers.
"Many of our campers have never had a birthday," Cameron Young, the assistant camp director, said. "If they do get a party, sometimes their presents are sold for drugs."
In addition to cake, each camper received a Squishmallow as a birthday present.
"That way, it's not too expensive," Young said. "It can't be sold."
While the camp is packed with fun events, the party is one of its highlights every year.
"I can't wait for it," DeAnna, a camper, said. "I've got my dress picked out and everything."
DeAnna said the past four years at camp have made a huge impact on her life. She said she would like to come back someday as a counselor to help others.
"The camp is just a great place," DeAnna said. "I love coming here."
She wants to follow in the footsteps of the many staff members and counselors who were once campers themselves.
"It's not easy being here," Young said. "But, I enjoy this so much. I get to give back to kids who are going through something similar to my situation."
The camp is a nonprofit, so everything it does is funded through donations. It is made of two separate five day, four night overnight camps. One is for at-risk boys, and one for girls. There is also a separate day camp for kids six years and up.
The director said she would like to expand the camp to have more sessions and take in more children over the next few years.
"If we can give them that gift of childhood for one week, that's all we can ask for," Jacobson said.
