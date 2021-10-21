LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congressman John Yarmuth has been representing Kentucky's 3rd District since 2007 and made the decision earlier this month that this would be his final term.
When Yarmuth was in Louisville last week, talking about his decision to step away he said not to rule out his son Aaron Yarmuth as someone who could run for office.
Now, Aaron Yarmuth announced Thursday that he will not be running for Congress and that he was confident the Democrats would nominate and elect a great person to be the next representative.
"In short, if I did not believe that Democrats were in a strong position to retain this seat in Congress, or that the likely Democratic nominee wouldn't share the same commitment to progressive values as my dad and I share, then my consideration for whether or not to run for Congress would be entirely different," Aaron Yarmuth said in a statement.
Yarmuth said if the times comes when he believes that his service is needed in public office, he would be ready to offer it.
