LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a Sellersburg man inside a crowded Okolona Olive Garden restaurant in February has been indicted.
Devone Briggs was indicted on April 4 on one count of murder and seven counts of wanton endangerment.
Police say Briggs killed 25-year-old Jose Munoz of Sellersburg at the restaurant on Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall on Feb. 23. Friends and family tells us that Munoz was trying to stop a fight, after Briggs pushed a small child that bumped into him.
Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine says Briggs will also face seven wanton endangerment charges for opening fire in the restaurant, which could have injured or killed at least seven other adults and children.
Some witnesses said they feared it was a mass shooting, and one person told WDRB's crew at the scene the restaurant was "chaotic" at the time of the shooting.
"The chaos might have been more traumatizing for people who were in the backside (of the restaurant)," said TJ Grant. "The amount of tables that were flipped over, and food that was laying on the floor. People just pushing people to get out. There was a chair thrown through a window."
Briggs has a court appearance scheduled for April 8.
