Nathaniel Quan Taylor

Nathaniel Quan Taylor (Source: Richmond Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Richmond police charged a man with manslaughter Tuesday for allegedly selling a deadly drug dose, according to a report by LEX 18.

Police said they responded to a residence on Jason Drive on June 28 in Richmond, Kentucky, where they found a man dead from an overdose.

Upon further investigation, police say they found evidence identifying 26-year-old Nathaniel Quan Taylor as the person who sold the drugs to the victim.

Police arrested Taylor Tuesday after a brief foot chase in Richmond. 

He was charged with fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident and manslaughter.

