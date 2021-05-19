LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of robbing several banks was back in Louisville on Wednesday to face a judge.
The Louisville Metro Police Department dubbed Salvador Jones as "Mr. Smooth" after police said he robbed at least four banks in 30 days. He's now behind bars after his image was captured on surveillance video and someone he knew identified him.
LMPD released a picture earlier this month, showing the suspect masked and hooded as he robbed a U.S. Bank on Brownsboro Road. After releasing the image, police hoped the community could help identify him.
Jones was arrested in Tennessee last week.
According to an arrest record, Jones robbed at least four banks between April and May. They were the Fifth Third Bank at 401 South Fourth St., the U.S. Bank at 3095 Breckenridge Lane, the U.S. Bank at 3808 Lexington Road and the U.S. Bank at 4951 Brownsboro Road.
Each time, police said he went to the bank counter with a handwritten note, demanding money. The teller would give it to him and he would leave.
Police said Jones never showed a weapon during the robberies, and investigators started calling him "Mr. Smooth" for the manner in which the robberies took place.
Jones had a brief exchange with Jefferson District Judge Stephanie Burke during his initial court appearance Wednesday morning.
"It is in your best interest to remain silent, sir," Burke said. "You're charged with very serious charges, and the U.S. government ..."
Jones tried to interrupt her.
"Hold on," Burke replied.
"... violating my 14th ..." Jones interjected.
"The U.S. government may take these charges up in federal court," Burke said.
"I understand that, but y'all are violating my 14th Amendment right now," Jones said. "I'm trying to speak. I can speak. Y'all are violating my constitutional rights right now. I know what to say and what not to say."
In addition to a person being able to identify Jones in the surveillance video, police said they were also able to tie him to the crime after the found items in the home connecting him to the robberies.
It's unclear how much money he made off with. He is facing four counts of second degree robbery.
Jones has a $50,000 bond.
