LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children in Louisville are gaining real-life experiences starting their own businesses with the help of a local nonprofit organization.
Kaysan Byrd and Nazari Reed are turning their passions into professions. The entrepreneurs sell buttons and lemonade, but you can also find candles, cookies, snacks and artwork.
"I learned that you should never give up and you should keep trying and when you need help you could always ask," KB's Button CEO Byrd said.
"I'm just grateful to have a whole lot of people that are entrepreneurs that can help me to where I can go and expand my business to the city and state," Reed said.
The ACE Project, which is for children ages 11 to 17, offers a variety of services to keep kids on a straight path.
Rose Smith started the nonprofit after her son was killed in 2014.
"This is planting a seed, and if we plant that seed of positivity and we give them the resources and everything that they need, we're gonna see these kids flourish and grow and that's what we want," Smith said.
Eighteen children graduated from the program today.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.