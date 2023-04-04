LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACLU of Kentucky is fighting back against state lawmakers that passed new restrictions for transgender youth in the classroom and the doctor's office.
The organization said Tuesday that it plans a lawsuit targeting Senate Bill 150, which deals with the ban on gender transition services for those under 18.
ACLU of Kentucky executive director Amber Duke said it's an attack on bodily autonomy.
"It's been very difficult to see trans Kentuckians and their families targeted in the ways that they have been targeted with this legislation. There's a lot of fear. There are people who are considering picking up and leaving their jobs and their homes," said Duke.
The Republican supermajority in Kentucky's House and Senate voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of the legislation.
Senate President Robert Stivers says there are many regulations for those under 18, and he said this law is no different. Stivers said it's meant to protect young people.
"We're talking about life altering procedures, either chemically induced or by a surgery and for a person who has yet (to be) fully developed physically or intellectually. And that's where we felt we should draw the line," Stivers said.
During the vote in the House, 19 people that linked arms and chanted "protect trans lives" in the chamber were arrested for refusing to leave.
Those people were charged with criminal trespassing and are expected in court in two weeks.
Related stories:
- Twitter removes tweets about 'Trans Day of Vengeance'
- Kentucky lawmakers override Beshear veto of sweeping transgender bill
- Ky. Senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.