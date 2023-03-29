FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people were zip tied, escorted out of the Kentucky capitol and arrested Wednesday.
They were in Frankfort protesting a bill related to the most intimate parts of a transgender youth's life, including access to gender-affirming medical care, using the bathroom at school, and what name their teacher calls them.
It happened as Kentucky lawmakers voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150, the sweeping GOP bill that curbs transgender medical procedures and limits teaching certain sex-related topics in Kentucky schools.
In either chamber of the Kentucky capitol, the Sergeant of Arms is in charge of decorum, or under control. With protesters chanting over lawmakers, Kentucky State Police were called in to stop it, asking people to leave or be arrested. Those who stayed had to be pulled apart from one another and taken out of the capitol.
The group of 19 arrested now face trespassing charges. At least 10 had been released from the Franklin County Jail by 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Tweet by the Fairness Campaign.
But the protests didn't stop lawmakers from moving forward to override the governor's veto. The House and Senate — both controlled by Republican supermajorities — easily set aside the governor’s March 24 veto. The Senate voted 29-8 in a mostly party line vote. The House followed with a vote of 76-23.
Kentucky children are now banned from lessons on human sexuality or STDs until the sixth grade, but only then with parent permission, and no lessons on gender identity or sexual orientation.
"For those parents that wish to be involved in their child's education and wish to know what they are being taught, especially in sensitive areas like human sexuality, this bill allows for parental access and approval," said Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson.
Many Republican lawmakers repeatedly called the legislation a "parent's rights bill."
SB 150 also bans requiring teachers to use a students' preferred pronouns and requires policies for using bathrooms and locker-rooms based on their gender assigned at birth.
Hundreds of LGBTQ+ members and allies rallied nearly the entire day, knowing the bill had already passed the Republican super majority once, holding signs that said "protect trans children" and chanting "It is our duty to fight for our freedom."
"It broke me," said Valley High School teacher Cody Stevens, who answered the call when his students wanted to protest." I'm gay myself, I have a husband, and so whenever I hear about kids having to go through this kind of thing it breaks my heart, it really does."
In the doctor's office, lawmakers have also made it so gender transition services are banned for children under the age of 18.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky said it will fight back against the law, saying in a statement that it would see the commonwealth in court. The organization's executive director, Amber Duke, called the bill unconstitutional and is particularly interested in the restriction to gender transition medical services.
"Today probably is, historically one of the worst days in the commonwealth of Kentucky," Duke said. "There have been hundreds of trans folks today, their parents, students who are feeling a lot of pain and are hurting."
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general and a Republican candidate for governor, said in a Tweet on Wednesday afternoon said he is "ready to defend this law and protect the well-being of our most precious resource, our children."
