LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community activist says more traffic would mean more jobs for west Louisville.
Former Louisville Police officer Ray Barker, better known as "Sir Friendly C," wants the state to build a new ramp connecting West Broadway to Interstate 264 at 34th Street.
Right now, there is only an overpass at the location. Barker said a ramp would give the thousands of cars that pass over West Broadway every day more direct access to businesses in the area.
"Cars pass over my community every day. Every day. And so that's money my community is missing out on," Barker said. "Why can't we put an off and on ramp right here on Broadway so we can see that new money in this community? We will give businesses a reason to want to come down to west Louisville."
Barker said he can't get anyone at the state or local level to take his idea seriously. He also wants the city to restore funding to the old Office of Youth Development, which provided resources for neighborhood programs for kids. He believes that would help reduce youth violence.
