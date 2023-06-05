LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport believe that an additional TSA checkpoint line will help alleviate congestion some travelers are facing.
Travelers have witnessed lines backed up to the doors for flights between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. at SDF, which the airport said is "rush hour."
"Any of those departures from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., that is our busiest time of day," said Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the airport. "So, anyone who is traveling out between 6 (a.m.) and 8 (a.m.), you have a flight scheduled to leave, make sure you keep a close eye on your flight status and get here early."
More than 35 non-stop flights to cities across the U.S. have brought more traffic to Louisville's airport. Flight capacity is up 22% at Louisville's airport from this time last year. That's a 14% increase from 2019, the airport's busiest year on record.
"We anticipate this summer travel season will set a brand new record for the number of people departing SDF and coming through this period," Chaudoin said.
A bulk of flights departing Louisville's airport are happening in the 6-8 a.m. window. Those passengers must pass through the TSA security checkpoint. There are currently five lines at SDF.
"It's not a staffing issue for TSA, it's honestly just that we have a lot of volume of people coming through at that time," said Chaudoin. "Just with the way the scheduling fell with the airlines, it is a very, very busy time for us."
In August, SDF will open a sixth TSA line. The airport also plans to start construction to expand the TSA lines from five to eight by the end of the year.
Airport officials encourage you to arrive no later than two hours before your departure. They also recommend TSA Precheck for frequent travelers.
