LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult and child both died after a house caught fire Tuesday afternoon in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Louisville Fire was called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 900 block of Palatka Road, which is just off New Cut Road near Iroquois Park.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the rear of a two-story brick home. Neighbors alerted fire crews that people may be inside.
LFD Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said an adult found in the back of the home died. A juvenile that was injured was found in the front of the house, according to Cooper.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said Louisville Fire Department's Arson Bureau and LMPD's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint investigation.
It is not clear whether anyone else lives at the home, but there is extensive damage to the house. The American Red Cross is responding to help with anyone impacted by the fire.
Cooper said one smoke detector was found in the home, but investigators are working to determine if it was working.
Sanders said the cause of the fire and cause of death haven't been determined. He said autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.