LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Science Center's adults only nights are returning in May.
Maker Night, scheduled for May 19, allows for adult attendees to explore the science center and make things in downtown Louisville. There is a cash bar, multiple maker-themed activity stations and access to three floors of exhibits.
"For many adults, the only time they have the chance to interact with science and scientific concepts is when they visit a Science Center with their child,” Kentucky Science Center Chief Executive Officer Mike Norman said in a news release. “Our Maker Night turns that idea on its head, giving adults the chance to leave the children at home and take their time playing with and exploring our 30,000 square feet of science fun without pressure."
According to a news release, the event features local partners like Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, Louisville Free Public Library’s Maker Space, Purdue Polytechnic New Albany, LVL1 Hackerspace and First Build. Big Moe's World Famous BBQ food truck will also be available for guests.
Maker Night is being held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for members.
