LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After spending 307 days at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, a Louisville boy was welcomed home by his neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Young has aplastic anemia, a rare condition in which his body does not produce enough blood cells. Young spent the past 10 months in the hospital with his mother by his side.
Young finally returned home Friday night. On Saturday, his neighbors in Norton Commons held a drive-thru welcome back parade for him — complete with signs, gifts, balloons and a fire truck.
"It is overwhelming, the support from our neighborhood," said Young's mother, Julie Hamilton. "We are definitely blessed to have moved into this neighborhood. Everybody has helped out and spread the word, and there is absolutely no words I can express."
Young said he looks forward to being a normal kid again, having more freedom and seeing his friends.
