LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County health officials have resumed providing updates on COVID-19 on social media about two weeks after they had stopped because of negative comments and even a death threat.
The Grayson County Health Department said Monday that it is “seeing an increase in the speed of community spread.”
The department said it is seeing community spread in “workplace settings, churches, sports teams, home/family events.”
The department said it had stopped giving updates because negative comments were affecting the staff’s mental health. Director Joshua Embry said some comments became threatening, and one included a death threat.
In the last two weeks, the department had released information to local media and on its website but stopped posting on Facebook and Instagram.
Embry said the department has begun blocking people from making comments because it didn’t want its Facebook page to become a “hub of toxic information.”
