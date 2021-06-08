LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After losing her mother to cancer, a Ballard High School senior returned to the softball field for the team's biggest game of the year.
A day after her mother's funeral, Sydney Martin came back to her team in the Seventh Region final against Louisville Male with a chance at playing in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on the line.
In the second inning of a scoreless game at Southern High School, Martin hit a three-run home run to give Ballard the lead for good.
Martin was greeted by teammates after an emotional trip around the bases for her first home run of the season.
Ballard went on to defeat Male 8-3 and win the regional title. The Bruins will play in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament this weekend, its first appearance since 2018.
