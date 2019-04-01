After wind destroys screen, Oldham County Drive-In reopens to big numbers

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taking in a new flick everyone is seeing under the stars has been a time-honored tradition since the 1930s.
It's the nostalgia that Stephen Sauerbeck and his family wanted to get in on.
"We were real excited to have that kind of impact into our community and the area, to be able to offer that service," Sauerbeck said.
He and his loved ones opened up shop in September of last year.
"We put so much work into the project," he said. "We had a lot of efforts hopes and dreams put together, and then disaster strikes."
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in Oldham County only welcomed movie-goers though for a few weeks before high winds brought the screen to the ground. Some worried the first movies shown there could also be the last.
"It was challenging logistically to have to process everything that we needed to do to keep our head above water," Sauerbeck said.
But the Sauerbecks found a way for the show to go on.
"We went ahead and re-engineered it from the ground up," he said. "We re-did all the calculations [and] hired a new structural engineer who's done a wonderful job."
The screen is now better and stronger. The line made famous in film goes, "If you build it, they will come." Oldham County did.
"We had a line two hours before show time," Sauerbeck said with a smile. "Cars lined up down the road waiting to come on in."
An estimated 500 people showed up for the weekend.
"That's been the best part about this is seeing it be successful," Sauerbeck said.
It's the kind of happily ever usually seen on the big screen at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In.
From now until the fall, the drive-in will be open seven nights a week.
