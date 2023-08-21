LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of reports of possible sightings, officials have confirmed that armadillos have been spotted inside Bernheim Forest.
In a news release posted on the Bernheim Forest website, officials said the nine-banded armadillo was recently confirmed as the newest species and the 51st mammal inside the forest.
Bernheim staff members spotted an armadillo on a roadside. Unfortunately, it had been struck by a car and killed.
Scattered reports and sightings suggest there could be a small population of armadillos in the forest.
The animal was once associated with the Southwest, but is now found in states across the Midwest and South.
"Though there is some uncertainty about how armadillos will impact Bernheim habitats, one thing is certain – they are unique and charismatic animals," the park posted. "Named after the scutes (a dermal bony plate) on their outer shell, the nine-banded armadillo is unlike any other mammal that can be seen within the forest. Be on the lookout during your next visit and you too might get a chance to see this southwestern armored creature."
