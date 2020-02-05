LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An aging population and its increasing health care needs have prompted the University of Louisville to begin offering an online master’s degree program for health care executives.
The university said the number of health industry jobs is expected to increase by 1.9 million through 2028.
U of L said in a news release that the new online executive Master of Science in Health Administration “will prepare health organization executives to broaden their management competencies and pursue career advancement.”
The institution said the two-year degree was designed “for healthcare professionals with at least five years of experience and admits both administrative and clinical leaders including physicians, dentists, nurses and allied health providers.”
Craig Blakely, dean of the university’s School of Public Health and Information Sciences, said he was thrilled to offer the new degree.
“This online degree is one of many ways we offer top-tier education beyond the physical campus to meet the demand of modern learning,” Blakely said.
U of L said the program will prepare students for “higher-level leadership and responsibilities such as overseeing and managing services, programs, staff, budgets, facilities and systems.”
You can find more information on the program by calling 800-871-8635, emailing online@louisville.edu or on the website.
