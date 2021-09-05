LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new event is illuminating the Falls of the Ohio.
"Aleuria" is a meditative and immersive light experience, created by Louisville-born artist Annie Mitchell and local musician WG Rickel.
The name comes from a brightly colored edible fungus found in Indiana. This takes place during the landmark's LandFall event.
Mitchell uses handcrafted fiber optics and rhythmic soundscapes and employs "brainwave entertainment," a method that induces the brain's frequency following response, according to a news release. The experience will be on display Sept. 6-8 from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets are $20 per car and will be for specific dates and time slots.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.