LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville is using plywood from boarded-up buildings as part of a new exhibit that will serve as a lesson in Louisville's history.
The museum wanted to take the plywood meant to keep protesters out and use it to bring them and others in, so a new exhibit on the fourth floor of the museum was born. According to a news release, "Truth Be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives," is an exploration of policies that are linked to systematic racism in America, from the early 1600s, to now.
The exhibit provides glimpses into over 400 years of history, along with the hardships Black people faced in America. The news release says "Truth Be Told" offers visitors the chance to learn, understand and amend the policies that were rooted in systemic racism.
From slavery to poverty to Jim Crow laws and more, the gallery is resurrected in the midst of the call for racial justice and equality as the city waits for a decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Braylyn "Resko" Stewart created a spray painted mural that serves as the centerpiece for the exhibit. Stewart is a local graffiti artist who has been protesting for months. He is now encouraging his fellow protesters to take a day off from the streets and visit the gallery.
Stewart said people should be "protesting out of peace and understanding the clear cut symbol and the message that we're going to, that recharges the whole entire movement and it incorporates more people."
The Ali Center said equality is something Muhammad Ali fought for and would still be fighting for if he were alive today.
The Truth Be Told exhibit opened Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to remain open through April 18. Exhibit entry is included in the regular admission price. For more information on this exhibit and Ali Center’s hours of operation, visit www.alicenter.org.
