LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon plans to build a new facility in southern Indiana.
The company confirmed to WDRB News on Friday afternoon that it is building a sortation center in Harrison County. The facility will be used to sort Amazon packages, and fulfillment and transportation employees will have an average wage of $18 per hour on top of the company's full-time positions.
Ground has already been broken on the site just off the Lanesville exit off Interstate 64. Heavy equipment and construction crews are clearing the area.
Residents in the area have questioned what was being planned for the prime location.
Records from the Harrison County Plan Commission show the 47-acres of land is owned by Amazon.com Services LLC. Renderings obtained by WDRB News show a possible large 280,000-square-foot warehouse with 79 truck loading docks. The plans also show more than 400 parking spots.
Amazon said the facility is scheduled to open in 2022.
