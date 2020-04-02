LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth positive case of the novel coronavirus has been identified at one of Amazon's warehouses in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, the company told its employees via text message Thursday.
Amazon indicated that the worker who tested positive for COVID-19 was last "on-site" on March 23. Amazon is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to minimize the spread of the virus, the message said.
The warehouse, which is known as SDF-9, reopened Wednesday after a little more than a week off. The company made no mention of any planned future closure as a result of this fourth positive case.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.