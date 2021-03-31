LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old boy believed to be in "extreme danger" was canceled after police say he was found safe.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Jeremiah Jordan, who is from Lawrence, Indiana. That's 17 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Officials said Jordan's mother parked her car at an Exxon gas station in Lawrence, Indiana, and went inside the store at 7:30 a.m., according to a report by FOX 59. Police said she left the vehicle running while Jordan was inside.
That's when police said a woman got into the car and drove away, with Jordan still inside.
Police are searching for Brandi Mishelle Behning, who is wanted in questioning in the boy's abduction.
Behning is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a light-colored hoodie and black pants. She was also driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot with tinted back windows and a missing hubcap on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle has a temporary license plate with the registration "L803234."
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-4517 or 911.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.