LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown.
Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a purple t-shirt and a black jacket.
She was last seen getting into a blue Lexus on the College View campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
It is unknown what state the vehicle is from, but the license plate is white and reads: ES350.
Lovick is described as a Black female, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 199 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 270-737-4217.
This story may be updated.
