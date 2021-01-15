LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign that the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival is nearing, the festival on Friday announced its official poster artist.
Andy Perez is a visual artist, illustrator and graphic designer who lives in Louisville with his family. His work has been featured in publications, galleries and commercials all over the globe.
Perez cut, painted and incorporated nine posters from previous Derby festivals to create the 2021 design.
The official 2021 poster will be released in the coming weeks.
