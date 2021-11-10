LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Youth Advocates recently released "Kids Count," its report card for how children are cared for and educated. The organization wants to now use the data to improve the well-being of kids and advance racial equity in the state.
In a virtual meeting, KYA invited state and local legislators to examine the data and talk about solutions. The annual Kids Count County Data Book breaks down numbers in four overall categories: economic security, education, health and family & community.
The survey features the latest data on 17 measures of child well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the commonwealth have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five-year period. Click here to see a breakdown of the data.
As a whole, the organization said the state saw improvements within economic security like the number of kids in poverty dropping 5% from 2014-19. However, the data shows those rates still remain high for minority children.
KYA Executive Director Terry Brooks said there are areas that need improvement, including data that shows children in foster care rose 14.5% since 2013. Brooks said overall, Kentucky is moving up the ranks from the 40s to the 30s, but there's still room for change.
"What would happen if certain basketball teams in the commonwealth were rated in the bottom third of all Division I programs? We would not be very happy," Brooks said. "And yet that's exactly where Kentucky's kids are on a national basis."
KYA breaks down the numbers for each county as well. Jefferson County gets green checks for improving in every section of economic security, but the same can't be said for the health and family and community categories. That's where the county shows fewer kids have health insurance compared to 2014.
Legislators said they will take the data to Frankfort to lobby for specific changes.
