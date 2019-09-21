LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anti-police graffiti posted on an Interstate 64 overpass leads to a call for the public to support law enforcement.
Louisville Metro Council's Democratic Caucus posted a photo of the graffiti on its Facebook page. The vandals used white paint to write the words "Kill Cops" and "Capitalism Kills Us All" on the Cannons Lane overpass.
Council president David James, who is also a retired Louisville Metro Police officer, released a statement calling for everyone to support police.
"There is a guaranteed freedom of speech in this country, but we have to draw the line when the speech advocates violence. This recent graffiti sends the wrong message at a time when all of our officers need support as they protect us," said James.
James asked the community to take a stand to support every police department in our community and their efforts to keep us safe.
"We must give them our thanks and support," he said in the release.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.