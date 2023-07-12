LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final round of funding for a broadband grant program in Indiana is now available.
Next Level Connections Broadband grant program is a $1 billion statewide initiative announced in 2018. The program intends to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-quality, reliable broadband internet to unserved parts of Indiana, according to a news release.
"As a state, since 2018 we have made unprecedented investments in connecting Indiana residents to their neighbors, schools and the rest of the world like never before in our history," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a news release. "This final round of Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program funding will be yet another critical component of the transition to the recently announced $868 million of additional funding from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to connect more Hoosiers to begin being implemented next year and beyond."
The final round will provide a maximum of $5 million per grant to fund projects by telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives, according to a news release. Service providers must provide a minimum 20% match of the total allowable project costs.
Next Level Connections Broadband grant program has awarded more than $249 million to 187 projects since 2019.
To view applications and learn more, click here. For questions on grant applications, email nlc@ocra.in.gov.
