LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after Kentucky officials began offering in-person appointments for unemployment help, spaces in Owensboro and Ashland are already booked.
As of Sunday night, the earliest those seeking unemployment help in Frankfort can schedule an appointment is July 23, according to the Kentucky Career Center's official website.
The state opened an in-person help center in Frankfort after news of a planned protest earlier in June. Hundreds have been waiting in long lines to process their unemployment claims after the state's system became overwhelmed amid the pandemic.
Assistance is available in Frankfort at the Mayo Underwood Building on Metro Street. The appointments will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will continue until further notice.
In-person services were also available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College.
You must bring two forms of identification, such as a driver's license, social security card or another photo ID. Click here to set up an appointment or call (502) 564-2900.
