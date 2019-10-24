LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz is home for the next few weeks before a major surgery in his cancer fight, according to the Archdiocese newspaper "The Record."
Kurtz revealed he was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer in July.
He's spent the last several months undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy at the Duke University Cancer Institute in North Carolina.
"While urothelial carcinoma is somewhat common, the form I have and its location is not. Because of the aggressive nature of the cancer, I will be required to have this radical surgery on November 11 and should find out by Thanksgiving what ongoing treatment or limitations will be present," Kurtz wrote in September.
In November, Kurtz will return to North Carolina to have his bladder and prostate removed.
