LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer picnics are some of Louisville's most popular events, but many of them are being canceled — or at least postponed — this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Louisville told WDRB that she does not believe parish picnics will take place this summer.
"Social distancing would be a challenge, and charitable gaming licenses for gatherings of this type are still suspended," Cecelia Price said. "Thus, I do not believe that many parish picnics will take place in the near term."
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has asked parishes to cancel or postpone events that include 50 people or more. Price said some churches are considering rescheduling picnics for this fall.
However, the 171st St. Joe's Picnic is still scheduled to take place Aug. 7-8, according to its website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.