LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Empty cans, plastic bottles and glass are just some of the litter damming up part of Beargrass Creek at Cherokee Park.
The trash and debris are left behind from recent rain that flooded the creek.
"It's trash that's coming from upstream that kind of just settles here in the park," said Allie Mattingly, who was picking up some of the trash Monday.
"... I'm someone who uses the park system several days a week, so I think it's partly my responsibility."
Mattingly and some Bellarmine University nursing students frequent Cherokee Park to pick up the litter that surrounds Beargrass Creek. That trash frequently builds up after big rains.
"It is exacerbated by spring rains, and many times it collects around bridges and natural-occurring features along the waterway such as fallen trees," Louisville Parks and Recreation told WDRB News in a statement.
The cans, bottles and debris are an eyesore in comparison to Cherokee Park's beauty, and some visitors are left to pick up after those who are littering.
"You want to come to the park; you want it to be clean — something you can enjoy," Cherokee Park visitor Andrew Calloway said.
"I have a kayak and I was going to start going around picking it up," added Calloway's wife, Candice.
District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said she's heard concerns from people in the area.
"It ends up being a real burden in one of our most naturally beautiful places in our city," she said.
Armstrong mentioned that MSD and the parks system are working on plans to clean up the mess, along with volunteers like Mattingly and the Bellarmine nursing students. She added that there will be a community clean up event at the park on April 24.
"This is a problem — that the trash thrown out in one part of our community effects another part of our community — so it takes all of us doing our part to make a difference," Armstrong said.
In its statement to WDRB News, Louisville Parks and Recreation encouraged park visitors to "use trash receptacles when they’re available or take it with them as they leave."
"Obviously, one piece of litter in our public parks and waterways is too much," the department said in its statement.
The trash culminating in parts of Beargrass Creek puts a damper on the park as it starts to see more visitors. Until more efforts are in place to clean it up, many are hopeful that the community will do its part.
"Unfortunately, this is a cyclical thing, so every time we get a big rain we have trash again," Mattingly said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.