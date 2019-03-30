LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a string of suspicious fires in southern Indiana.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says witness statements, physical evidence and electronic evidence led investigators to believe Sean Meadows, 28, of Springville, Indiana, was the man who intentionally set five separate fires last week.
All five were set within one hour in the Bedford and Springville areas of Lawrence County.
No one was hurt in the fires, but the sheriff's office was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Meadows was arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of arson, criminal mischief, burglary and criminal trespassing. He was also given an additional charged of resisting law enforcement after police say he resisted arrest.
Meadows is being held without bond because he was already out on bond at the time of the fires, according to police. He was originally in jail on auto theft charges.
The arson investigation remains ongoing and is expected to continue for several days.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.