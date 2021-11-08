LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artists are being invited to submit to Louisville's fourth annual Art in City Hall exhibition.
In a release, Louisville Metro Council and the city’s Commission on Public Art (COPA) said artists are invited to apply online. The exhibition will feature original, two-dimensional works of art. The deadline is Nov. 12.
"Art in City Hall is a wonderful program that reflects the great and diverse artistic talent that we have in this city. I would encourage local artists to submit their work so that it can be on display for everyone to see walking through City Hall," said Councilman Mark Fox (D-13) in the release. He is part of the Selection Committee.
Up to six artists will be selected for the exhibition. The chosen artwork will be on display for one year in City Hall’s entrance lobby, hallways, and public spaces.
Eligibility and specifications can be found online. The art can't advertise businesses, politics or a person seeking office. It can't pose a safety hazard. Artwork can't interpret hate, violence, obscenity, racism or bigotry, and it should be positive and focus on Louisville's culture.
Each artist selected to participate in the exhibition will receive a $500 honorarium. To apply, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.