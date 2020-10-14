BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over the next few weeks, hundreds of thousands of people in Kentucky will cast their vote. However, making your voice heard could look a little different, depending on where you live.
Voters filed into and out of Shepherdsville's Paroquet Springs Conference Center on Wednesday, the second day of early, in-person voting.
"It was faster than normal, before 'rona hit," said Fred Ciaburri, who voted Wednesday. "So I was impressed."
More than 62,000 voters are registered in Bullitt County, and the election department consists of two people, Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney said.
Mooney meets regularly with other county clerks.
"We have the ability to give a little more personalized service," he said.
He said smaller counties like Bullitt, Trimble, Hardin, Meade, Shelby, Spencer and Oldham use similar equipment that dates back to 2010, and it's worked well.
"In the Louisville metro area, Jefferson county uses one brand of machines," Mooney said. "All of us are using a different brand."
Early voting is also moving smoothly at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.
"Right now, I have about 150 poll workers at this location," said Jordan Kelch of the Jefferson County Board of Elections. "The three other locations have a similar number."
There are 650,000 registered voters in Jefferson County, 10 times the amount of Bullitt County.
"Living in a big county likes ours hopefully is a big advantage to most folks," Kelch said.
Its voting equipment is less than five years old.
"The DS200 is terrific, because there's multiple safety features," Kelch said. "It's a scantron system like our old machines, but it also takes a digital image of every ballot front and back."
According to Kelch, at no time do the results go through a digital stream.
"We did our research on what is most susceptible to fraud, and it did always seem that that did lead back to a digital stream," he said.
