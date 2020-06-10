LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana nonprofits are saying federal officials are not doing enough to keep Hoosiers in their homes.
The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition said thousands of people are still without jobs because of COVID-19. The state has temporarily suspended evictions, but that rule expires at the end of June.
Now, the coalition is calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to protect renters.
"The state should consider the impact it will have on the housing industry," said Jessica Love, executive director of Prosperity Indiana. "And it's wrong ensuring it does not collapse, including potentially establishing a short-term bridge loan program for rental housing owners."
Holcomb said discussions about extending the eviction ban are taking place.
If you live in Indiana and your landlord tries to evict you, you can file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General's Office.
